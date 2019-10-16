Artists bringing Christmas cheer to Bluebell Wood

Christmas cards created by two Sheffield artists are set to bring festive cheer to thousands of homes across the region this winter and help support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Margaret Ellis and Kate Morgan have both designed cards which will be sold to help raise vital funds for the North Anston-based hopsice.

Margaret Ellis

This will be the fifth year running that Margaret has designed a Christmas card for the hospice and in the last five years, some 10,000 cards depicting her snowy images of famous local landmarks have been sold in total.

In 2016, her watercolour of carol singers at Sheffield Cathedral sold out, while last year’s Clumber Park scene was another best-seller.

This year, she has created a Christmas scene of Chatsworth House in a design exclusive to Bluebell Wood.

Margaret said: “I am delighted to help Bluebell Wood once again.

“It’s lovely to think that for the fifth year running, my work will be displayed in people’s homes at Christmas-time.

“But the main thing is that these cards raise money for the hospice so it can care for families who need its support.

“It’s nice to know that what I do best helps hospice staff to do what they do best.”

Sunny Alison, head of retail at Bluebell Wood added: “We sell thousands of our Christmas cards every year online and in our eight charity shops.

“We are so grateful to Margaret, her stunning traditional winter scenes of iconic local landmarks are always our most popular designs,

In contrast to Margaret, this is Kate’s first year of designing a card for the hospice.

A member of Sheffield Creative Guild, Kate, is a freelance artist who combines traditional methods with digital techniques.

Her images, which are reminiscent of children’s book illustrations, begin life as doodles in a sketchbook and are then scanned into her computer, whereshe uses Photoshop to create the final piece.

She said: “I was asked by a member of Bluebell Wood’s communications team who had seen my work.

“I am so happy that one of my images will be helping the hospice.

“I have visited Bluebell Wood so I know how important it is to families going through really difficult times.”

For the Christmas card, Kate transformed one of her favourite images, a summer scene of the Glass Pavilions at Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens, into a festive winter wonderland.

With trees decked with fairy lights, a flurry of snowflakes, sledges and snowmen, it’s another hospice exclusive.

The cards are on sale now at £3 per pack of ten and can be bought at any Bluebell Wood charity shop or online here.