Artist creates Worksop train station sign that celebrates town's landmark buildings

Kyle Emmerson who was born in Worksop, said he has been ‘astounded’ by the positive reaction to the sign, which landed at the train station this week.

The 32-year-old architect and freelance artist was commissioned to create the sign after the Community Rail Partnership saw his work online.

Explaining what inspired the sign, former North Nottinghamshire College student Kyle said: “Architecture is a big part of my life and the majority of my art features it in some way, it shapes our world.

Kyle Emmerson with the new sign at Worksop train station.

"And so when thinking about how to represent a place I always look to the things that I consider to be unique and recognisable, for Worksop we have some obvious choices and some less obvious ones.

“My aim was for people to look at the image and know the places instantly without even realising how well they know them, such as the flour mills.

“I also wanted to show Worksop's past and its future, with not just the older landmarks of the town, but the new ones as well.

"Worksop actually has some beautiful buildings and a particular favourite of mine is the Bracebridge Pumping station – I just had to give it a prime spot in the image."

Kyle has since been asked to design a sign in a similar vein for Gainsborough station.

He added: “I have visited many times and I will likely take a similar approach and consider what is recognisable and unique about the town.

"Many of us know the historical Gainsborough Old Hall, but in my mind the purpose of these images is also to show people what else makes up a place.

"I have been astounded at the reaction to the Worksop sign, so many people have been interested in it and have expressed how they like it, it has been extremely unexpected.

"It is always nice to know that your work is appreciated and that it has conveyed the right message.

"I would like to thank the Community Rail Partnership for this opportunity and the people of Worksop for their support."

Visit kyleemmerso6.wixsite.com/mysite