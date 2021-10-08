Art exhibition is not to be missed at Babworth Church

The church is inviting artists, historians and musicians to produce artworks, give talks and recitals, whatever would be fitting and suitable to be exhibited or performed in Babworth Church to communicate the theme of Thanksgiving.

Previously created Mayflower-themed artworks will also be welcomed and, as before, there is no selection process. All are invited to participate.

In 2020, Covid-19 set significant challenges for the church. However, technology came to the rescue and the exhibition went online. This year the church is again asking artists to record and curate their work online.

Derek and Joan Turner pictured with the Pilgrim Embroiderers from a previous exhibition.

A full brief for artists and performers will be available until October 30 from [email protected]

On November 25, the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving meal will be commemorated.

This was a meal which was shared between the newly arrived settlers to North America – the Mayflower Pilgrims - and the local population (the Mashpee Wampanoag) who had formed an alliance with them.

However, Thanksgiving has been marked, since 1970, among many Native Americans as a National Day of Mourning.

The Mayflower by Gerry Fruin.

Millions of Americans mark Thanksgiving as a celebration of family and an opportunity to give thanks for what they have.

People travel across the country to enjoy a meal together, usually featuring turkey, but the original meal would probably have consisted of shellfish and cereals.

