Art and beer become the perfect pairing following Worksop's Harley Gallery Open Exhibition

Jane Hindmarch’s painting ‘Redhill Lodge Gardens with Sculpture and Mound’ is the winner of the Welbeck Abbey Brewery Prize at this years’ Harley Open Exhibition and is now featured on Welbeck Abbey Brewery’s limited-edition label ale ‘Redhill’, available exclusively at the Welbeck Farm Shop in Worksop.

Welbeck Abbey Brewery’s founder and general manager, Clare Monk, selected this years’ prizewinner.

She said: “I’m always impressed by the quality and imagination on show in The Harley Open, and it was a very difficult choice this year.

"I chose Jane Hindmarch’s painting ‘Redhill Lodge Gardens with Sculpture and Mound’ as my winner as it reflects the use of botanicals in our beers, and I love the colour and vibrancy of the artwork.”

The Harley Open is an art competition which takes place at The Harley Gallery in Worksop every two years. It’s open to anyone within 100 miles of the gallery, and the resulting exhibition is an impressive snapshot of creative talent in the region. This year, it received more than 750 entries, with 130 artworks being selected for the final exhibition.

The Harley Open Exhibition is on show until October 23, and is open six days a week.

The competition also awarded The Harley Prize, a £2,000 prize, which was jointly awarded to painter Millie Welburn-Cowell and glass maker Verity Pulford.

Votes for The People’s Prize, sponsored by Welbeck Estates Company, can be cast until the end of the exhibition.

Visit www.harleygallery.co.uk to vote.

