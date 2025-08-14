Arrest following suspected hit and run in Retford
Police were called to Wesley Road at about 9.50pm on Saturday, August 9, after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
The vehicle then left the scene and the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with significant injuries.
Officers detained a suspect at his home address the following day.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop after a road accident and being involved in a road accident and failing to report it.
Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident and it is very fortunate that the victim’s injury are not more severe.
“I’d like to reassure residents that we are treating this event with the upmost importance as our investigation continues.”