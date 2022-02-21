The new office, at 3 Amelia Court, Swanton Close, was officially opened by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith on February 19, to allow the charity to have a more visible and accessible presence in the North Nottinghamshire community.

SSAFA helps the armed forces community, no matter how long they served, in a number of ways, but their core focus is providing support to individuals in need of physical or emotional care.

SSAFA is committed to helping men and women overcome problems from post-traumatic stress, disability, debt, homelessness and more, and rebuild their lives.

Local veterans and armed forces champions join the charity's county and regional leadership and MP Brendan Clarke-Smith to open the new Retford office of SSAFA.

Gerald Bowers, Branch Secretary of SSAFA Nottinghamshire, said SSAFA is proud that so many of its services are delivered by volunteer caseworkers.

Mr Bowers added: “All our volunteers act with integrity and are non-judgemental, we help people respectfully and provide practical solutions to meet their needs.

“We at SSAFA – the oldest tri-service charity in the UK – understand that behind every uniform is a person.

“We are here for that person and their family any time they need us, in any way they need us, for as long as they need us.”

MP Brendan Clarke-Smith opens the new Retford office of the armed forces charity SSAFA, with Gerald Bowers Notts Secretary, Norman Hodges Notts Chairman and Andy Ingham from the East Midlands Region.

The branch office is now open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am to 1pm.

The office can be reached on 020 4566 9114. Pre-arranged appointments are advised.

At the event was also chair of SSAFA East Midlands Region, Andy Ingham, with Deputy Armed Forces Champion for Nottinghamshire County Council councillor Johno Lee, and Armed Forces Champion for Bassetlaw, cllr Tony Eaton.

Chair of SSAFA Nottinghamshire Branch, Norman Hodges, said: “Our new Retford office is open to all veterans and family members to come and talk to us if they need help, and is part of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity working more closely with the communities we serve making it easier for those seeking our help.”

Armed Forces Champion for Bassetlaw cllr Tony Eaton (right) and a veteran at the opening of the SSAFA branch office.

Speaking of the new office, Mr Clarke-Smith said: “Thank you to SSAFA for opening this office in Retford - here in Bassetlaw, we have many military veterans and their family members who need help.”