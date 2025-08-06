Appeal to trace man seen at Clumber Park after concerns raised for his safety
Nottinghamshire Police are asking for help to identify the man pictured after concerns were raised for his safety.
Staff at Clumber Park reported concerns after the man was seen at the beauty spot, near Worksop, around 9.50pm on Tuesday, August 5.
Extensive searches using drones and a police helicopter were unable to trace him and officers are now releasing this dashcam image.
Sergeant Andrew Carter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand the image is not clear but believe that if someone knows this man they will be able to identify him.
“I’d urge anyone who knows the man or his whereabouts to please get in touch without delay.”
Anyone who can assist should call police on 101, quoting incident 738 of August 5, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.