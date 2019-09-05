Appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Bolsover

A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bolsover.

Lilly Robinson was last seen at her home at around 11.30am yesterday (Wednesday, September 4).

She is believed to be wearing a green coloured padded coat with fur around the hood and black Nike trainers, as well as either jeans or leggings.

She was carrying a brown Louis Vuitton bag.

Lilly is white, slim and has very long, straight blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen Lilly, or has any information about her whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods with reference 938 of September 4.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.