Appeal over missing Worksop woman
Police officers are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Worksop.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 8:31 am
Amy Tighe-Dale, aged 37, has been missing from the town since Thursday October 7.
She is 5ft 7ins tall, with straight shoulder length, light brown hair.
It is not known what Amy was wearing when she was reported missing, said Nottinghamshire Police.
Anyone who has seen Amy, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 432 of October 7 2021.
