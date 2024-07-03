Appeal for loose one-eyed dog on the move in Tuxford area
Luna, a one-eyed cockapoo has been loose from just outside Tuxford, since June 25, 2024.
Luna is black and timid, unfamiliar with the area and running scared.
Animal charity Beauty's Legacy and volunteers in the community have been safely tracking Luna until she can be captured.
Unfortunately, she was approached by a well-meaning member of the public, which frightened her and caused her to bolt from her safe feeding station this week.
This station was being monitored by live cameras.
As a result, Luna is now on the loose once more, putting her life in grave danger as she has crossed both the A57 and the A1.
Lisa Dean, charity founder, urged residents not to approach, chase or grab.
If you see Luna, please call Lisa on 07866 026343.
