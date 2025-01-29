Appeal for information following dog attack in Whitwell

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
Police are currently investigating an ‘unprovoked’ dog on dog attack in Whitwell, which resulted in injuries that required veterinary treatment.

In a post shared by the Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (www.facebook.com/BolsoverClowneSNT), which is part of Derbyshire Constabulary, it was reported that PC 2660 Adam Podam is investigating a dog-on-dog attack.

This attack occurred on Tuesday, January 28, at approximately 3.35pm on Welbeck Street in Whitwell.

According to the appeal, a female and a male were walking a large white dog when it ran towards a Jack Russell and attacked it, causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.

Appeal for witnesses of dog on dog attack in Whitwell. Image: Bolsover and Clowne Police SNTAppeal for witnesses of dog on dog attack in Whitwell. Image: Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT
“The attack was unprovoked”, said police.

Those investigating the incident are seeking further information and urging witnesses to come forward.

PC Adam Podam said: “We are looking for anyone who can assist us with this ongoing investigation.

“Please contact us using the following methods, quoting the reference: 25*54853. You can email directly at [email protected].”

