Appeal for information following dog attack in Whitwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are currently investigating an ‘unprovoked’ dog on dog attack in Whitwell, which resulted in injuries that required veterinary treatment.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post shared by the Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (www.facebook.com/BolsoverClowneSNT), which is part of Derbyshire Constabulary, it was reported that PC 2660 Adam Podam is investigating a dog-on-dog attack.

This attack occurred on Tuesday, January 28, at approximately 3.35pm on Welbeck Street in Whitwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the appeal, a female and a male were walking a large white dog when it ran towards a Jack Russell and attacked it, causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.

Appeal for witnesses of dog on dog attack in Whitwell. Image: Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT

“The attack was unprovoked”, said police.

Those investigating the incident are seeking further information and urging witnesses to come forward.

PC Adam Podam said: “We are looking for anyone who can assist us with this ongoing investigation.

“Please contact us using the following methods, quoting the reference: 25*54853. You can email directly at [email protected].”