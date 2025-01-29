Appeal for information following dog attack in Whitwell
In a post shared by the Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (www.facebook.com/BolsoverClowneSNT), which is part of Derbyshire Constabulary, it was reported that PC 2660 Adam Podam is investigating a dog-on-dog attack.
This attack occurred on Tuesday, January 28, at approximately 3.35pm on Welbeck Street in Whitwell.
According to the appeal, a female and a male were walking a large white dog when it ran towards a Jack Russell and attacked it, causing injuries that required veterinary treatment.
“The attack was unprovoked”, said police.
Those investigating the incident are seeking further information and urging witnesses to come forward.
PC Adam Podam said: “We are looking for anyone who can assist us with this ongoing investigation.
“Please contact us using the following methods, quoting the reference: 25*54853. You can email directly at [email protected].”