Police are appealing for a Good Samaritan driver who may have witnessed a road rage incident in Worksop to come forward.

Officers are investigating after it was reported the driver of a dark grey BMW drove dangerously and caused distress to other motorists.

A driver had just turned onto Owday Lane, shortly after 7am on Friday 20 September, when she saw the BMW overtaking a black SUV behind her in a dangerous manner.

He then tailgated the victim’s vehicle and flashed his lights at her to go faster before overtaking her at speed on approach to a blind bend.

Nottinghamshire Police appeal.

The BMW driver was reportedly swerving over the road.

When the victim reached the next roundabout, heading towards Sheffield, the BMW driver shouted abuse at her before cutting in front of her, causing her to brake. He then sped off.

At the next junction, the woman in the black SUV pulled up alongside the victim and asked if she was okay?

It’s believed this woman may have witnessed the road rage incident and may have dashcam footage and officers are urging her to come forward.

Police Constable William White, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been a distressing ordeal for the victim and other road users who witnessed the incident.

“We believe the driver of the black SUV may have vital information about what happened, and we’re really keen to speak with her, as we believe she may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If this is you, or you think you might know them, then please do get in touch.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone else who may have information about the incident, who hasn’t yet come forward.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 245 of 20 September. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.