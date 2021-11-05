Appeal for Creswell teenager missing from home
Police are appealing for help in locating a missing teenager as there are concerns for her welfare
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Creswell.
Aimee was last seen in the Middlecroft area of Chesterfield at around 4.30pm on Tuesday November 2.
Aimee was last seen wearing her school uniform and a thick coat.
Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and despite carrying out enquiries they have been unable to find her.
Anyone who can help should contact Derbyshire Police on one of the below methods, quoting incident 876 of 2 November.
• Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary• Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact• Website – complete the online contact form https://bit.ly/3wX8Fr3.• Phone – call us on 101