Appeal after man in ‘trilby style hat’ trashes chicken coop and tools in Whitwell

Police are appealing for information after a chicken coop and tools were broken by a ‘man in a trilby style hat’ in Whitwell.

It happened on Wednesday (June 26) between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on the allotments at Mill Walk.

Police are appealing for information.

Officers said: “The person seen to be doing this was a tall white male, early 20s and wearing a trilby style hat.

“It is believed he lives in the Whitwell area.”

If you have any information contact PC 14615 Satterley on 101, quoting crime reference number 19000331131.

