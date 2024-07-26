Appeal after horse found dead and mutilated in Worksop
Alfie, a 16-year-old traditional tri-coloured cob, was found at a property off Owday Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop, around 10.30am on Thursday, July 25.
Alfie had been turned out into the field by his owner, after having been ridden and bathed, and was seen fit and well around 7pm on Wednesday, July 24.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident which includes checking CCTV footage, exploring forensic opportunities, and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
Chief Inspector Clive Collings, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural and wildlife crime lead, said: “Although it's difficult to believe, all of the evidence shows that this was a sickening, heartless assault on a defenceless animal and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact with us as soon as possible.
"This is the epitome of a senseless and violence attack.
“Alfie’s owner had been left distraught by his cruel death and wants justice for him.
“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re asking people in the area to check to see if they may have any recorded CCTV or doorbell camera footage which could help us, or if they recall seeing any suspicious activity between 7pm on Wednesday and 10.30am on Thursday.
“We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the appalling nature of this crime.”
Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 244 of July 25, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.