Anston children's hospice Bluebell Wood welcomes £80m Government cash annoucement

The chief executive of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Anston has welcomed the announcement by the Government of £80m in support for children’s hospices over the next three years.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-year revenue funding builds on the Government's previous £100m investment in hospices and will allow compassionate care to continue to be provided for thousands of children and their loved ones across the country.

This funding will be adjusted for inflation and distributed through local Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), on behalf of NHS England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to hear this announcement which will make a significant difference to children’s hospice across the country, including here at Bluebell Wood.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, has welcomed the Government funding. Photo: Submitted

“Not having long-term, secure Government funding has meant like so many other hospices, we have been living year-to-year, unable to grow our services or plan appropriately.

"This new commitment from Government, along with the support we receive from the public, allows us to take a more strategic approach to our services which will only be of benefit to the babies, children, young people and families we support.

“While we celebrate this news, it is important to acknowledge that there are still financial uncertainties ahead and we’re by no means exempt from these challenges at Bluebell Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our costs rise year on year and the specialist and often complex nature of the uncompromising care and support we provide is increasingly expensive.

“We are extremely grateful to the Government, Together for Short Lives, Hospice UK and all who have worked tirelessly to secure this vital funding.

"We eagerly await further details so we can see exactly what the next steps will be to help secure the future of children’s hospices across England for decades to come.”

Around 99,000 children across the UK are living with life-limiting conditions – such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, brain or spinal injuries – a number that has tripled in the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospices provide care, support and wraparound services for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

This commitment for the remainder of this Parliament gives children’s hospices certainty so they can plan ahead and continue to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

As part of the 10-Year Health Plan, the Government will shift more care out of hospitals and into the community, to ensure patients and their families receive more personalised care in the most appropriate setting.

The palliative and end-of-life care sector, including hospices, will have a big role to play in that shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Kinnock MP (Lab), minister of state for care, said: “Children's hospices provide invaluable support to children, families and loved ones facing unimaginable challenges.

“Through this funding we are making sure hospices can continue delivering invaluable, compassionate, and high-quality care to children and their families – and ending the cliff edge of short-sighted, annual funding cycles – providing certainty for children’s hospices, but crucially for those they care for.”