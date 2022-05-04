Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, has launched its brand new website.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s new stylish website, designed by Worksop’s Castle Creativity, now features all information about its on-site café and charity shops.

It also offers details about how you can support it, from fundraising challenges to dropping off donations.

All animal enquiries and hand-overs can now be completed online, which will allow the animal care team to focus on finding forever homes for the animals.

The charity, set up in 1988, has grown as a charity throughout recent years, and re-homed more than 600 animals last year.

The re-design became a necessary step in the charity’s development as it continues to evolve to cope with the large number of animals entering their gates.

Helen Connolly, general manager at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, said: “This project has been over 10 months in the making as it was essential to us that the new website covered all aspects of Thornberry.

An image of Thornberry's new website on a smartphone.

“We are a small team providing help to a huge area of South and West Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and North-East Derbyshire and we want to convey the scale of the work we do online.

“A new website is a massive turning point for us as it allows our supporters greater insight into the work we do, and improves the potential future adopter’s journey, from first applying for an animal, through to taking the animal home.”

Luke Batty, director of Castle Creativity, said: “At Castle Creativity, we are a team of animal lovers, so working with Thornberry Animal Sanctuary on such an important aspect of their development was something that was close to our hearts.

“We are incredibly proud of the finished site and hope that it will bring much needed funds and support to the charity's continued growth going forward.

An image of Thornberry's new website on a desktop.

“Castle Creativity have developed websites, brands, ads and much more across a wide range of sectors, but partnering with Thornberry was an opportunity we didn’t want to miss, and one we thoroughly enjoyed.”

A new website is just one of Thornberry’s upcoming redevelopment plans.

To visit Thornberry’s new website and find out more about the charity, visit www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org.