Animal rescue centre near Worksop evacuated due to flooding
As the rain came down last Friday the cattery at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Anston soon flooded and the animals became in danger.
Thanks to quick thinking from Kennel Manager Zoe Scicluna and Cattery Manager Courtney Berry, they saved all the cats and moved them to the new vet room providing a safe haven.
After extensive cleaning and repainting with the help of volunteers, the cats could return to their pens to await rehoming.
During the heavy rainfall, Thornberry's main onsite shop suffered damage to the ceiling and lighting. This forced the shop to close, and it has remained closed all week, losing over £1,000 in takings.
Ged Jenkins-Omar, Fundraising Manager at Thornberry, said, "We estimate that we have lost over £1,000 in sales, and each day that passes, we continue to lose more and more. This is money that is desperately needed to support the charity and the animals we care for. The roof repairs are a completely unexpected and unbudgeted cost, and at a time when more and more money is needed for animal care."
Abi Revill, Marketing Assistant at Thornberry, said, "We have received an amazing amount of support over the past week, which has boosted our staff's spirits following a challenging weekend. We put out a Facebook appeal, and thankfully, we have raised an amazing amount of money to help with the repairs. We couldn't continue to provide for our animals without the dedication of our supporters."