News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Animal rescue centre near Worksop evacuated due to flooding

Animals from a rescue centre near worksop were evacuated and its shops closed after heavy rain fall caused flooding.
By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As the rain came down last Friday the cattery at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Anston soon flooded and the animals became in danger.

Thanks to quick thinking from Kennel Manager Zoe Scicluna and Cattery Manager Courtney Berry, they saved all the cats and moved them to the new vet room providing a safe haven.

After extensive cleaning and repainting with the help of volunteers, the cats could return to their pens to await rehoming.

A popular animal rescue centre, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, was severely affected by the recent rain and had to evacuate its cattery and close its shops.A popular animal rescue centre, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, was severely affected by the recent rain and had to evacuate its cattery and close its shops.
A popular animal rescue centre, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, was severely affected by the recent rain and had to evacuate its cattery and close its shops.
Most Popular

During the heavy rainfall, Thornberry's main onsite shop suffered damage to the ceiling and lighting. This forced the shop to close, and it has remained closed all week, losing over £1,000 in takings.

Read More
Plans rejected for controversial travellers’ caravan site near Retford

Ged Jenkins-Omar, Fundraising Manager at Thornberry, said, "We estimate that we have lost over £1,000 in sales, and each day that passes, we continue to lose more and more. This is money that is desperately needed to support the charity and the animals we care for. The roof repairs are a completely unexpected and unbudgeted cost, and at a time when more and more money is needed for animal care."

Abi Revill, Marketing Assistant at Thornberry, said, "We have received an amazing amount of support over the past week, which has boosted our staff's spirits following a challenging weekend. We put out a Facebook appeal, and thankfully, we have raised an amazing amount of money to help with the repairs. We couldn't continue to provide for our animals without the dedication of our supporters."

www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/

Related topics:AnimalsWorksop