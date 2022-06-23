The distressed gosling was fighting to free himself from the trap on the side of Langold Lake near Worksop, before the animal charity was contacted.

The wire was tightly wrapped around his feet and he had become separated from his siblings.

RSPCA inspector Pamela Bird and a member of the public held the bird and managed to cut him free with a pair of scissors.

The young bird’s feet were tightly wrapped up by angling wire in Langold Lake.

The inspector then spoke to the ranger service at Langold Country Park to advise about the dangers of anglers discarding tackle, including hooks and lines, in places where it can prove to be a lethal trap for wildlife.

“The gosling was fighting hard to get free and had managed to stretch the line a bit, but it was still tightly wound around both of his legs and was preventing him from walking or swimming properly,” said Pamela.

“He could easily have been badly cut or the line could have caught on something.

"It was a really long bit of wire and it looked like it had been on his legs for quite a while.

“I had a chat with the ranger as anglers do need to be aware of the dangers posed by discarding lines like this as it can injure and kill wildlife.”

The gosling was unscathed by his ordeal and was released to rejoin his siblings on the lake after the rescue on Sunday, June 19.

“He had been in a group of 30 goslings that were walking around the lake. When he was free we put down some food and he ran back in their direction,” added Pamela.

Pamela also took time out to advise people not to feed white bread to the large numbers of Canada geese that have been gathering at Langold.

The RSPCA urges all anglers to take home any litter after fishing as discarded nets, line and hooks can easily snag water birds and other wildlife, causing terrible injuries and suffering.

All those who enjoy fishing should follow the Angling Trust’s ‘Take 5’ campaign and make use of the recycling scheme to dispose of their waste tackle and line.

If you find an injured bird, the charity urges to first try to take it to a local vet or wildlife rehabilitator. If you cannot find a wildlife rehabilitator to help, then contact the RSPCA online or call 0300 1234 999.