The next stage of the demolition of a Nottinghamshire power station near Worksop has now started.

These amazing images show the moment of detonation as demolition began yesterday (Thursday, August 17).

Cottam, a decommissioned coal-fired power station, is pictured as a small flash of flame erupts from the turbine hall.

The facility opened in 1968 when owned by the Central Electricity Generating Board, before closing on September 30, 2019.

In January 2019, EDF Energy confirmed that the coal-fired power station would close due to "challenging market conditions."

Plans were being investigated by Bassetlaw District Council to turn the site into a 'garden community' after "significant remediation and reclamation".

