“Am I incapable of being a mother?” – Walesby woman shares heartbreaking judgement associated with premature birth

A Walesby woman has spoken out about the heartbreaking judgement associated with premature birth as part of a national campaign surrounding health stigma and bias.

Sue, 54, a mother of three living with type 1 diabetes, is opening up about the judgement she faced following the premature births of her children as part of the Chiesi UK and Ireland Look Beyond the Bias campaign.

Sue said her experience with type 1 diabetes and premature birth made her feel judged, silenced and undervalued – and why that must change

Sue’s has lived with type 1 diabetes for 40 years. Due to complications related to her condition, all three of her now grown-up sons were born prematurely by caesarean section.

While following strict medical advice, Sue says people still judged her – implying she was ‘weak’, had made selfish choices, or was a bad mother for agreeing to pre-term births.

She added: “People made me feel like I wanted an easy life, that it was my fault I didn’t go full term.

“It made me feel guilty, sad, and irresponsible. I asked myself: am I incapable of being a mother?”

The judgement didn’t only come from strangers - Sue describes how even her own family once made her feel inferior for not having a ‘natural’ birth.

In a new survey by Chiesi UK and Ireland of 1,148 people living with chronic or rare conditions, including: asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), rare diseases, those who have undergone organ transplants and parents of children born prematurely, 70 per cent of respondents reported feeling judged or stigmatised based on their health condition.

For women like Sue, the judgement was twofold, not just for having premature births, but also for living with diabetes, a condition often misunderstood as self-inflicted and associated with poor personal choices.

Sue added: “I had to have my babies early because of my diabetes, that was not my choice. No mother would choose to put her baby at risk.”

Sue is determined to challenge the stigma that made her feel ashamed of circumstances outside her control.

Sue is speaking out as part of Chiesi UK Look Beyond the Bias - a new national campaign and UK-wide research initiative revealing how stigma and bias can shape patient care, access and outcomes.