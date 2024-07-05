All Nottinghamshire constituency results in full as Conservatives left with one MP
With leader Sir Keir Starmer now at the helm, Labour successfully ousted Ben Bradley in Mansfield, Brendan Clarke-Smith in Bassetlaw, Sir Mark Spencer in Sherwood Forest, Darren Henry in Broxtowe and Ruth Edwards in Rushcliffe.
It was a historic night in some constituencies, with Rushcliffe turning red for the first time in 54 years.
Their strong majorities in 2019 were left in tatters after disenfranchised voters took to the polls on July 4, and the Conservative vote was left fragmented.
Only the Conservative Party’s Robert Jenrick kept his seat in Newark, albeit with a vastly reduced majority.
Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has been cited as one reason for the significant Conservative losses, particularly in Nottinghamshire, including by Mansfield’s former MP Mr Bradley who said it had “massively hurt our chances”.
Reform’s Lee Anderson retained his Ashfield seat with a 5,509-vote majority.
He had defected from the Conservative Party having been suspended for claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of the mayor of London.
On top of winning six seats from the Conservatives, Labour retained its strong grip on the three Nottingham constituencies, in what was a landmark General Election that has had a profound change on the county – and country’s – political landscape.
Below are all constituency results in full:
Ashfield
Turnout: 58 per cent
Electorate: 68,929
Majority: 5,509
Lee Anderson (Reform): 17,062 (E); Alexander Coates (Green): 1,100; Daniel Holmes (Lib Dem): 619; Rhea Keehn (Lab): 11,554; Debbie Soloman (Con): 3,271 and Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind): 6,276.
Bassetlaw
Turnout: 57.61 per cent
Electorate: 78,161
Majority: 5,768
Brendan Clarke-Smith (Con): 12,708; Rachel Sara Reeves (Green): 1,947; Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem): 1,996; Frank Ward (Reform): 9,751 and Jo White (Lab): 18,476 (E).
Broxtowe
Turnout: 66.7 per cent
Electorate: 70,440
Majority: 8,403
Juliet Campbell (Lab): 19,561 (E); James Collis (Lib Dem): 3,807; Dr John Doddy (Ind): 1,034; Darren Henry (Con): 11,158; Teresa Needham (Green): 3,488; Joseph Oakley (Reform): 8,402 and Maqsood Syed (Workers Party of Britain): 388.
Gedling
Turnout: 63.5 per cent
Electorate: 77,006
Majority: 11,881
Dominic Berry (Green): 3,122; Simon Christy (Reform): 8,211; Tad Jones (Lib Dem): 2,473; Irenea Marriott (Ind): 241; Michael Payne (Lab): 23,278 (E) and Tom Randall (Con): 11,397
Mansfield
Turnout: 55 per cent
Electorate: 74,535
Majority: 3,485
Zen Bilas (Ind): 85; Ben Bradley (Con): 12,563; Peter Michael James Dean (The Socialist Labour Party): 423; Wesley Milligan (Ind): 335; Karen Rachel Mary Seymour (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition): 123; Philip Shields (Green): 1,326; Matt Warnes (Reform): 9,385; Michael Wyatt (Lib Dem): 799 and Steve Yemm (Lab): 16,048 (E).
Newark
Turnout: 67.25 per cent
Electorate: 80,028
Majority: 3,572
Michael Ackroyd (Green): 2,345; Saj Ahmad (Lab): 17,396; Adrian Charles Amer (Ind): 809; Matthew Darrington (English Democrats): 156; Lyn Galbraith (Ind): 329; Robert Jenrick (Con): 20,968 (E); Robert Palmer (Reform): 8,280; Collan Siddique (Workers Party of Britain): 150 and David Watts (Lib Dem): 3,026
Nottingham North and Kimberley
Turnout: 48 per cent
Electorate: 73,768
Majority: 9,427
Sam Harvey (Green): 3,351; Caroline Henry (Con): 6,787; Golam Kadiri (Reform): 7,053; Alex Norris (Lab): 16,480 (E) and David Reuben Schmitz (Lib Dem): 1,336.
Nottingham South
Turnout: 51 per cent
Electorate: 64,255
Majority: 10,294
Shaghofta Naz Akhtar (Ind): 449; Paras Ghazni (Workers Party of Britain): 1,496; Lilian Greenwood (Lab): 15,579 (E); Mykel Hedge (Reform): 4,936; Christina Morgan-Danvers (Lib Dem): 2,059; Zarmeena Abdul Quraishi (Con): 5,285; Dr Mohammed Sayeed (Ind): 152 and Cath Sunderland (Green): 2,923.
Nottingham East
Turnout: 53 per cent
Electorate: 69,395
Majority: 15,162
Issan Ghazni (Workers Party of Britain): 2,465; Ali Khan (Ind): 372; Johno Lee (Con): 3,925; Rosey Palmer (Green): 4,332; Anita Prabharkar (Lib Dem): 1,741; Naveed Rashid (Ind): 494; Debbie Stephens (Reform): 3,578 and Nadia Whittome (Lab): 19,494 (E).
Ruschliffe
Turnout: 73.22 per cent
Electorate: 79,160
Majority: 7,426
Ruth Edwards (Con): 17,865; James Grice (Reform): 6,353; Lynn Irving (Ind): 549; Richard Mallender (Green): 4,367; James William Naish (Lab): 25,291 (E); Harbant Kaur Sehra (Ind): 186 and Greg Webb (Lib Dem): 3,133.
Sherwood Forest
Turnout: 62 per cent
Electorate: 78,894
Majority: 5,443
David Dobbie (Lib Dem): 1,838; Sheila Greatrex-White (Green): 2,216; Helen Rose O’Hare (Reform): 11,320; Mark Spencer (Con): 13,398; Jeremy Paul Spry (Ind): 183; Lee Waters (Ind): 864 and Michelle Welsh (Lab): 18,841 (E).
