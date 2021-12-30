This is in a bid to accelerate its commitment to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

Suppliers based in Nottinghamshire interested in working with the supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

Whether it’s a brand-new business or a well-established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

Aldi has announced plans to recruit more than 100 additional British suppliers in 2022

The supermarket spent a total of £9 billion with UK companies last year as it opens at least one new store a week, increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to provide products for its seasonal product ranges and Specialbuys, as well as permanent listings.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us. That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses.”