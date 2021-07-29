Alan Billings releases statement following Hillsborough disaster death

Andrew Devine has died aged 55 on Tuesday July 27 after he sustained life-altering injuries in a crush at the FA Cup semi-final in Hillsborough April 15 1989.

Dr Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner said: “I was very sorry to hear of the death of Andrew Devine.

“The long shadow that was Hillsborough fell across the lives of so many families in so many different ways.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner

“Andrew sustained the most serious of life-changing injuries and required constant support. I send my deepest sympathies to his family and carers at this most difficult time.”

Andrew Devine has become the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, with Senior Coroner Andre Rebello concluding Mr Devine was ‘unlawfully killed’.