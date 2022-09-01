Air Force and army team to run Great Bristol Half Marathon as tribute to Bassetlaw RAF nurse

Sargent Carrianne Franks passed away at age 30 in Bassetlaw Hospital in August 2021, after being diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Carrianne, who was originally from Tuxford, used to take part in the Great Bristol Half Marathon to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, so the run, which is taking place on September 25, was seen as a fitting tribute to her.

Carrianne dedicated her working life to the service of her country; she was a proud Sergeant Nurse and member of the Princess Mary's Royal Air Force Nursing Service, serving overseas and on an Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to bring injured soldiers, airmen and sailors home, and more recently at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, working tirelessly to help those affected by Covid-19.

The RAF runners comprise members from RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire and RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire.

RAF Waddington-based Sgt Aran Atkinson, who was Carrianne’s partner, is also taking part remotely.

He said: “I am most looking forward to is doing something positive in Carrianne’s memory that she would have been proud of - trying to promote the good work that she did for the RAF Benevolent Fund while she was alive to hopefully remind people of that rather than her passing.”

The runners have so far raised more than £1,000.