Advice to help care for babies and children with respiratory illnesses as temperature drops in Nottinghamshire

Group A Streptococcus, also known as Strep A, is the name given to a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin, which can cause mild illness such as a sore throat.

GAS can also cause scarlet fever or skin infections such as cellulitis or impetigo. But most people carry the bacteria harmlessly and don’t develop an illness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Respiratory syncytial virus is a very common virus and almost all children are infected with it by the time they are two years old. In older children and adults, RSV may cause a cough or cold, which is usually mild, but in young children it can cause a condition which only affects young children, called bronchiolitis.

Parents and carers living in Nottinghamshire are being offered advice about respiratory illnesses in babies and children

And influenza, or ‘the flu’, is a highly infectious viral illness with symptoms that develop quickly and last several days. These can include a fever – a body temperature of more than 38C – or chills; a headache; joint and muscle pains; extreme tiredness; a dry cough; a sore throat; having trouble sleeping; lack of appetite; feeling or being sick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flu can usually be treated at home, speak to a pharmacist for treatment advice and information on flu remedies.