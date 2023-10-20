Advice for motorists out on the roads as Storm Babet causes heavy rain and floods across Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are advised to take care when travelling in heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms.

Here are some tips and advice to help keep you safe on the roads.

If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding and use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.

Flood warnings have been issued for land and roads in north Nottinghamshire

Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather so be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard and increase your following gap to at least four seconds from the moving traffic in front.

Keep your eyes peeled on the road at all times as spray from other vehicles can suddenly reduce your visibility and remember it affects others too, so anticipate their actions and be prepared.

If the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. Although the water may seem shallow, just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water from which you may need rescuing. Flood water also contains hidden hazards which can damage your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage.

And remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual, they are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance.