Adopt a Greyhound Month: East Midlands greyhounds looking for a new home

2 . Burj

Burj is the largest dog at the kennels and is eagerly searching for his forever home. He is a large, cuddly goofball who loves food and adores his toys. Burj has been known to steal cuddly toys from the laundry pile during his walks past the office, proudly claiming them as his own. Handsome and lovable, Burj deserves more than being stuck in a kennel; he is ready to explore the world. He walks well on a lead and happily strolls alongside his greyhound friends. While he is not reactive toward other breeds, he does show interest in small dogs, so his new owners will need to be cautious around them. Burj prefers to be the only dog in the home, as he enjoys his space. He relishes his walks, food, toys, and, most importantly, human interaction. With a big heart, Burj will make a wonderful addition to the right family. Photo: Karen Turner Nash/Crossing Cottage