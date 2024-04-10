Active for April: Eight ways to stay active in and around Worksop this month

1 . Monthly run at Clumber Park

Fancy a morning run through the beautiful grounds of Clumber Park? This free monthly 10k trail is a great way to blow away the cobwebs, get some exercise and take in spectacular scenery. Why not get sponsored for it this April? Booking is not required. See www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/whats-on/clumber-park-parkrun-p847371 for more details. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire