Active for April: Eight ways to stay active in and around Worksop this month

Previously known as Step up for 30, Active for April is bowel Cancer UK’s annual fundraising campaign and they’re asking you to do something active every day for the whole of April as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and get sponsored.
With this in mind, we thought we would suggest eight ways to stay active in Worksop this April…
1. Monthly run at Clumber Park
Fancy a morning run through the beautiful grounds of Clumber Park? This free monthly 10k trail is a great way to blow away the cobwebs, get some exercise and take in spectacular scenery. Why not get sponsored for it this April? Booking is not required. See www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/whats-on/clumber-park-parkrun-p847371 for more details. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
2. Visit Worksop Leisure Centre
Worksop Leisure Centre in Valley Road, is a sports hub with a 25-metre main pool, training pool and gym, plus regular exercise classes. Visit www.yourspacetofeelgood.com/worksop/ for more information about timings, classes and facilities. Photo: Worksop Leisure Centre
3. Explore the area's cycling routes
There are various cycling organisations to contact in the area, with a variety of routes to explore whether individually or in a group. There is also cycle network route 6, which takes cyclists from the city of Nottingham through Sherwood Forest to the town of Worksop. See cycling details here: travelchoice.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/travel-packs/digital-travel-information-pack-workplaces-in-bassetlaw/cycle-map-worksop/ Photo: gankevstock - stock.adobe.com
4. Spring Clean
Spring cleaning is an excellent way to stay active this month. You can clean the streets with your friends or tidy your house by decluttering from the winter. It is a fantastic way to burn calories and be productive at the same time. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council