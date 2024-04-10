Active for April: Eight ways to stay active in and around Worksop this month

Active for April is bowel Cancer UK’s annual fundraising campaign and they’re asking you to do something active every day for the whole of April as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and get sponsored.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:30 BST

Previously known as Step up for 30, Active for April is bowel Cancer UK’s annual fundraising campaign and they’re asking you to do something active every day for the whole of April as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and get sponsored.

With this in mind, we thought we would suggest eight ways to stay active in Worksop this April…

1. Monthly run at Clumber Park

2. Visit Worksop Leisure Centre

3. Explore the area's cycling routes

4. Spring Clean

