Greendale Oak pub, in Norfolk Road, ran a fundraising event for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary last weekend (Saturday November 13), which saw them take in £1,000 plus an additional £400 for a separate dog charity.

The event was organised by landlady Donna Whitfield with the support of customers Mark Walker and Dave Gladwin and many other pub regulars.

The night saw seven horse races sponsored by generous customers for £50 to raise an initial £350 for Thornberry. The horses could then be bought for £5 with the lucky winner getting £50 in prize money, with a percentage of it going to charity.

Left to Right: customer Mark Walker, landlady Donna Whitfield, and customers Roy Howe, Janet and David Gladwin.

Donna, landlady of the Greendale Oak Pub, said: “Every year we raise money for local charitable causes and this year we chose Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

“As an animal lover, I wanted to raise as much money as I could for a brilliant local cause – and the locals agreed.

“Thank you to our customers and regulars and everybody who participated, whether they sponsored, raised money or donated raffle prizes.”

Local man Roy Howe, who was also involved in the event, has a long-standing affiliation to Thornberry.

Not only does he currently foster a Thornberry dog and has done so for many years, but his wife Ann was also the star of their teary Christmas advert, ‘Alfie’s Hope’, last year.

Ged Jenkins-Omar, Fundraising Manager at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, said: “We really appreciate the time and effort that Donna, Roy and her loyal customers put into this fundraising event.

“It just shows how much money can be made when good people work together. £1000 is a huge amount of money and will make a big difference to the animals at Thornberry.”

Thornberry rescues and rehomes over 700 animals every year including dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and more. It has come to be one of the leading animal welfare charities in South Yorkshire and has seen a lot of upgrades in its facilities and new specialist staff members join in the last few years.