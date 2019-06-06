A Worksop salon has had a complete makeover to mark the start of a new era

A Worksop salon which first opened in 1957 has reopened after a total refurbishment.

The Ryton Street business was run by Gordon Bassett before he handed it over to his daughter, Lorraine, who has been running the salon for the last 20 years.

Gordon hung up his scissors last year and Lorraine has now taken over the last of Gordon's clients.

Lorraine said: "Having recently added another side to the business, now providing consultations, hair pieces and wigs to women who are going through trying times due to illness, the salon has been totally revamped.

"There is now a dedicated area downstairs for the delicate consultations, which can also be used by the existing and new gentlemen clients.

"Upstairs is still available for those wishing to continue their custom in familiar surroundings.

"The main salon is now modern and stylish and with so many shops closing in Worksop it is refreshing to see such investment being made in the town.

"It does seem a little bit like the end of an era after working for and alongside Dad for more than 40 years, from starting as a Saturday girl to eventually managing his salon before taking over the business.

"But I feel that I have gained precious knowledge from the best teacher anyone could ask for and because of this I am proud to carry on his legacy in the town.

"I know he’s always on hand if I need him, if he can drag himself away from his fishing."

Salon relaunch