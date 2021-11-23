Members of The Worksop Ward of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, plus volunteers from Raynet and friends and family, have raised money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

A spokesperson of the church, whose chapel is situated on Sherwood Road, said they are “committed to helping all people in need worldwide, irrespective of belief, creed, or colour", and they do this through the humanitarian division of the church.

Volunteers manned a stall at Aldi in Worksop from 10am to 5pm each day for a week, and after counting up the collections, have found that they raised a huge £1,500 from generous shoppers for the appeal.

Benjamin, Oscar, and Joshua helped to man the stall to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.