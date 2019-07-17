A Worksop C of E Primary School praised for its ‘inspirational leadership’ following inspection

A Worksop school has been rated ‘excellent’ after it was inspected by the Church of England.

St Anne’s C of E Primary School, in Harrington Street, Worksop, had a one day inpection by SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) where the school was found to be ‘excellent’ across all areas of inspection.

In the report, the inspector praised the school’s inspirational leadership and recognised that this ‘empowers all members of the St Anne’s community so that they flourish’.

Clare Middleton, headteacher at St Anne’s, said: “We are delighted that our SIAMS inspection agreed with us and concluded that we offer our pupils ‘outstanding spiritual and personal development results from the experiences provided through the creative curriculum, first-rate religious education (RE) and high quality collective worship’.

“It is a truly fantastic feeling to know that as a team we have created a school ethos that reflects our Christian vision.”

The SIAMS inspection focused on three key areas, how effective is the school’s distinctive Christian vision, established and promoted by leadership at all levels, in enabling pupils and adults to flourish?

The impact of collective worship and the effectiveness of religious education (RE)

The inspectors found that the school’s Christian vision ‘let all that you do be done in love,’ was embedded across the school community.

In 2016 Ofsted praised this vision for contributing to pupils’ exemplary behaviour and attitude to life and learning.

The school’s links to St Anne’s Church were also praised and found to ‘contribute significantly to the school’s distinctive Christian character’.

Rev Dave Gough, priest in charge at St Anne’s Church, said: “In my role as Vicar, Governor and parent at St Anne’s I am thrilled with the outcome of this inspection.

“A huge thank you goes to the staff at the school, whose hard work and dedication have been essential to this achievement.”

Areas for development highlighted in the report were to ensure regular times for pupils to be fully responsible for planning and leading collective worship to enhance their spiritual development and deepen the pupils’ understanding of Christianity as a worldwide religion.