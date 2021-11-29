YMCA Greater Nottingham has been awarded Co-op’s regional Community Champion title for Worksop’s supported housing provision in Bridge Street.

The YMCA’s Worksop hostel, which supports people working towards independent living, will become Community Champions of Lincolnshire Co-op, from December 5 2021 to March 5 2022.

The YMCA earned the title after being voted by the Worksop community and will be the recipient of the Co-op’s fundraising, alongside Worksop’s WEBA Waste.

Sandra Young, of YMCA Greater Nottingham in Worksop.

During this time, funds will be raised to help develop the charity’s frontline services that support homeless people who are now living at the YMCA’s hostel.

YMCA has pledged to use any funding raised to hire a kitchen space and a teacher to offer cookery lessons for the residents to learn team-building and key life skills.

All money raised in Worksop will be split between the two organisations, with hopes of raising £1,000 for the causes.

The main fundraising comes from Co-op members – every time a member shops and uses their ‘Dividend Card’ a donation will go to their local Community Champions.

Money is also raised from carrier bag sales, collection boxes, event days and colleague fundraising.

Sandra Young, housing development manager at YMCA Greater Nottingham in Worksop, said: “Empowering our residents to belong, contribute and thrive through housing and keyworker support is the lifeblood of our movement, and it is a real honour that Lincolnshire Co-op has chosen us as their Community Champions.

“With customers’ help, this community fundraising opportunity may be able to equip our vulnerable young residents with the cooking, social and life skills needed to rebuild their lives after homelessness.”

To keep updated with the fundraising totals of all Community Champions groups and charities, visit: lincolnshire.coop/ccresults