A Retford couple twice diagnosed with cancer within months of each other are urging residents to join Race for Life

A husband and wife who were twice diagnosed with cancer within months of each other are urging people to join Race for Life and support life-saving research into the disease.

Retford grandparents Carole and Eric Dyson were treated for cancer just months apart in 2021. Weeks after Carole finished chemotherapy for a rare form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Eric tested positive for bowel cancer and underwent major surgery.

While Eric was being treated with chemotherapy, the family were devastated to learn that Carole’s cancer had also returned. She received radiotherapy in January and is now hoping to be in remission for a second time.

The couple, from Mattersey Thorpe, will sound the starter horn to send hundreds of participants on their way at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Clumber Park in Worksop on Saturday, June 29.

Leading the charge will be their three daughters Andrea Fiford, Jan Hughes and Paula Young who hit the headlines during lockdown when they created a spoof ‘Charlie’s Angels’ inspired video dubbed ‘Carole’s Angels’.

The film helped raise funds for Cancer Research UK at a time when all Race events had all been cancelled. This year, the sisters have updated the video to support their fundraising efforts.

Carole, a retired Nottinghamshire youth trainer, said she hoped their story would inspire people to sign up to one of the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy Race for Life events taking place across the region this summer.

Carole, aged 79 said: “We’re really excited and proud to start Race for Life because it’s thanks to research that we’re here.

Carole and Eric Dyson's daughters Andrea Fiford, Jan Hughes and Paula Young will be taking part in the Race for Life event.

“It’s been a rollercoaster few years, but we’re determined to make the most of every moment, keep positive and show people that there is life after cancer – even during treatment.

“We know a lot of people who haven’t been so lucky and that’s another reason why we want to do our bit to help find a cure.”

Eric, an 80-year-old retired bricklayer and youth trainer from Rotherham, discovered his cancer had returned after visiting the hospital with a swollen leg last summer.

Carole said: “He was referred for physiotherapy, but we knew something wasn’t right, so we pushed for an appointment to see a specialist.

“He was so poorly they didn’t think it was treatable, but they underestimated his strength. After a course of steroids, he was well enough to start chemotherapy, and his cancer markers dropped from over 400 to just 15.

“The treatment gave him a real boost which meant he was able to look after me while I had radiotherapy. Now I’m in remission, he’s back on chemotherapy so we’re enjoying as many precious family moments together as we can.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Money raised helps scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease - to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK.

The charity is now funding trailblazing new ways to detect bowel cancer earlier with cutting edge technology - from using AI to develop a blood test to detect the disease early, to designing a robotic pill which can take images and collect samples of potentially cancerous cells for testing.

Carole’s daughter Paula Young, who is a media relations officer for Cancer Research UK, said: “Our mum and dad have always been there for us and for so many others during tough times – even during their own periods of ill health. This feels like a small but significant thing we can do for them.

“We’ll be taking part with their names on our backs and can’t wait to see them sound the starter horn together. This time last year that prospect seemed unlikely, so this is the perfect excuse for some quality family time.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone, and our events are strictly non-competitive which means anyone can have a go. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just lace up, join in and do what you can.”

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Money raised through Race for Life events funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer. including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Today, 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK wants to accelerate progress and see 3 in 4 people surviving their cancer by 2034.