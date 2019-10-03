A Retford care home is 'good' after latest inspection

A care home in Retford was rated good in all areas after its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Barnby Court Care Home in Barnby Moor, Retford, which is run by HC-One, was delighted to receive an impressive report that rated the home as ‘good’ in all areas, demonstrating that the home is providing high standards of care for residents.

The inspectors were full of praise for staff at Barnby Court, highlighting the kind ways in which they provide care for people living at the home.

The report reflected the variety of stimulating activities available to those living at the home, including gardening, entertainers visiting the home and fundraising activities.

Barnby Court was also praised for its wellbeing initiative, Stop for Tea at Three, where all colleagues, regardless of their job positions, sat and chatted to residents while having a cup of tea at 3pm.

Margaret Greaves, home manager at Barnby Court, said: “I am so proud of the team at Barnby Court for working hard together to achieve such a fantastic result.

"At HC-One, we are committed to providing the kindest possible care and providing a home-from-home environment for our residents, which is reflected in this report.”

Liz Whyte, managing director at HC-One, said: “Barnby Court’s CQC rating is fantastic news. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.

“HC-One is dedicated to achieving its aim of being the care provider of choice by delivering the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff."