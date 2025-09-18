A ‘number of different factors’ into delays at Worksop shopping centre revamp

Bassetlaw District Council has said a “number of different factors” have delayed the £20 million Priory Centre revamp project – but initial work could start in November.

The authority’s planning committee gave the go-ahead for the redevelopment of the Workshop shopping centre in October 2024.

It is a part-demolition and part-new-build extension project that will offer more family entertainment through ten-pin bowling, crazy golf, a new café, and indoor soft play.

A new indoor market, a separate food court, and retail food and drink units will also be built.

Artists impression of the redevelopment of Worksop's Priory Centre

In October, Carl Wiltshire, Framework Manager at G F Tomlinson, the site’s building contractors, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the company was undertaking surveys for the project and that the aspiration was “to commence works after Christmas [2024], early in the new year.”

But a slight delay on the project’s Section 106 agreement – which sets out the financial contributions developers make to help enhance local infrastructure – meant the project was only formally approved on the council’s planning portal on May 9, limiting physical progress on the site.

Speaking about the initial delay in May, Craig Taylor, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at the council, said in a statement: “A number of conditions attached to the planning approval, which include complex technical details of the development and construction, that must be agreed and discharged before any development on site can begin.”

The authority could not confirm when it expected building work to start, and it appears delays have continued into the later part of 2025.

According to a council spokesperson, the authority has made progress on the “necessary planning, infrastructure and supplier elements that need to be in place” since May to allow the physical works on site to start.

The spokesperson continued: “Delays have been caused by a number of different factors, and we understand that this may be disappointing and frustrating for residents, businesses and wider stakeholders.

“However, we would like to reassure everyone that we are working extremely hard behind the scenes, in collaboration with our principal contractor G F Tomlinson and other partners, to drive forward a generational change to this part of Worksop Town Centre.”

They said that while not much physical progress has been made at the centre, the council is supporting extra initiatives to help regenerate the area and businesses and increase footfall.

The council confirmed in a statement today (September 12) that the programme is “now moving forward” with early enabling works “scheduled to begin this year.”

The statement continued: “The enabling stage will cover the disconnection of electrical mains and meters, gas connections, water and BT connections, as well as moving associated parking units. We anticipate activity on site over the coming months, with the earliest works expected from November.”

Coun Deborah Merryweather (Ind), speaking to the LDRS, said the delay is “frustrating” but “nothing ever comes quickly in planning and building”.

She said: “[Residents] can always contact the council’s planning department and they will always keep them updated. If there was anything to go wrong we would let [residents] know – we don’t hide anything.

“We want it to be done, we’d like it done yesterday… we’re looking forward to it but Rome isn’t built in a day. When it’s done I’m sure it will be used and utilised a lot.

“I’m excited at the [centre opening]. I think it’s time we do things for our younger generation as well.”

The main construction works are scheduled to take 12 months once started.

The wider redevelopment plan also includes an outline application for 44 residential units and a new pedestrian footbridge over the Chesterfield Canal to allow better access to the shopping centre.

BPL – the council’s leisure partners – will be behind the development’s planned family entertainment complex.

The redeveloped centre will be paid for with £17.9 million of government funding awarded in January 2023, along with £2 million from the council and its partners.

The scheme will give just under £30,000 to NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, with nearly £27,000 going towards GPs.

