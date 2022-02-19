Police were called to Wharf Road, Retford, after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Steven Fowler, aged 44, was believed to have been crossing the road when the collision occurred.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the road was closed after the incident, which happened at around 6.55pm on Monday (14 February 2022).

Steven Fowler.

Steven was taken to hospital for treatment but passed away as a result of his injuries on Wednesday evening (16 February 2022).

Officers spoke to the driver of the car and conducted assessments. However, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing into the incident.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Road Policing and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Steven has sadly passed away in hospital following this tragic incident.

“His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time. Specially trained officers continue to work with them and offer their support and the family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“We would now like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage or information. We urge you to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 643 of 14 February 2022.”