A look back at Wellow Maypole celebrations through the years

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th May 2025, 11:50 BST
The Wellow Maypole celebrations are an annual tradition and as this year’s event approaches we have taken a look back at previous years.

During the events the new May Queen is crowned as well as aypole dancing and many other attractions.

This year’s Wellow Maypole Celebrations are taking place on Monday, May 26, from noon to 5pm.

The event will include the crowning of the May Queen, maypole dancing, Punch and Judy, live music, morris dancing, food and drink stalls, and much more.

Crowds gathered to see the May Queen crowned

1. Wellow Maypole celebrations

Crowds gathered to see the May Queen crowned Photo: Dik Allison

Last year's May Queen was crowned by retiring May Queen Charlotte Baugh

2. Wellow Maypole celebrations

Last year's May Queen was crowned by retiring May Queen Charlotte Baugh Photo: JOY ALLISON

Last year’s May Queen Evie Hollingworth

3. Wellow Maypole celebrations

Last year’s May Queen Evie Hollingworth Photo: JOY ALLISON

The children's procession from St Swithin’s church

4. Wellow Maypole celebrations

The children's procession from St Swithin’s church Photo: Dik Allison

