A host of free family entertainment at this year's Retford Big Market Days

And the programme for the rest of the year has been announced by the Retford Business Forum, supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

On March 15, it is Beware the Ides of March, come and see the stilt-walking Roman soldier as well as the launch of the Retford Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Window Competition.

On April 19, you will be able to see the Easter Bunny stilt-walker plus Hathersage Brass Band and the prize draw for the Retford Easter Egg Hunt and the result of the Retford Easter Window Competition will be announced.

There will be a Circus Skills Workshop on May 17, Make Music Day on June 21, where you can the Hathersage Brass Band and more, Punch and Judy will be performing on July 19, and August 16, then on September 20, you can see The Big Cheese, Mr Mouse Stilton-walker and Hathersage Brass Band, October 18, will have Halloween Mask-Making and a Boggatt workshop plus the Big Bird stilt-walker, then on November 15, you can the two stilt-walking reindeer and to finish off the year on December 20, there will be a visit from the Frost Fairy and Hathersage Brass Band.

Please find below a selection of photos from previous Retford Big Market Days.

