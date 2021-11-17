CrossFit Worksop have launched an annual tribute Workout of the Day in memory of a 'true gentleman' and Café Neo ower, Leano Kaponas, who tragically died earlier this year of a heart attack.

Around 90 family, friends, and CrossFitters joined the event earlier this month, with 48 taking on the workout.

The workouts are designed around a person based on numbers that relate to them.

The money raised will go towards buying a defibrillator to be placed near Asda, in Sandy Lane.

Leano’s tribute workout used his date of birth to create a challenging set of exercises for pairs to complete together.

Kelly Anne and CrossFit Worksop owner, Glynn Davies, helped to set up the event after Leano’s wife, Diana, said their CrossFitting days were some of their happiest.

Glynn said: “A lot of us went to the funeral but some people didn't, so it was an opportunity there for people to remember him.

Leano Kaponas passed away in June 2021 aged just 46.

“His wife did a speech about how he would’ve loved the event and had a workout named after him, and that so many people came to honour him.”

The event raised nearly £400 on the day and has had more come in at the collection point in Café Neo in The Priory Centre.

Maria Florentzidis, one of Leano’s sisters, said the event had an “overwhelming turnout”.