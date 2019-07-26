A couple from Worksop have donated money from their wedding to charity

A Worksop couple have donated nearly £2,000 to charity thanks to donations made at their wedding.

Debra and Simon Wilsher got married in April and rather than presents they asked their guests for donations to the Aurora Wellbeing Centre.

Debra, 57, has been involved with Aurora from more than 10 years.

Debra said: "I have suffered with alopecia since 1999 and started my own business called Hair Supply.

"I started working with Doncaster and Bassettlaw NHS Trust immediately and now the overwhelming bulk of my customers are those undergoing chemotherapy.

"In December 2018, I was nominated as the sole wig/hairpiece supplier for Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Trust.

"I do it more for love than money and feel privileged to help those in need."

Aurora is a local charity which provides much needed support, counselling and wellbeing advice to cancer sufferers and their families.

Debra said: "I was introduced to their work in 2008 by Denise Dunn, one of the founders, who is tragically no longer with us.

"I now offer a weekly slot at their base in Memorial Avenue, Worksop, supplying wigs, hairpieces and advice for NHS patients who need our help."

Aurora is non-profit organisation and also acts as the MacMillan Support Centre for the area.

Debra and Simon first met in 2004 while Debra was working at Yorkshire Building Society, Doncaster.

Debra said: "We have been together ever since. He has two kids, David,28, and Sara, 25, and one cat, Molly, who lives with us and rules our roost.

"He proposed unexpectedly at the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town in 2017.

"He is originally from London and retired as a police Chief Superintendent in 2014."

Debra and Simon were married at Hazlewood Castle, Tadcaster on April 20.

Debra said: "This was his late father’s birthday and the anniversary of the passing of his mother, so it was a special – and a spectacular day in the sunshine, celebrated with our family and friends.

"We made it clear in the invitations that, being of a certain vintage, we did not really need any gifts but asked all those coming to make a donation to Aurora."

Debra and Simon managed to raise a total of £1,850.

Debra said: "Simon has done quite a bit for charities over the years, including the Three Peaks Challenge and a coast to coast bike ride but we felt on this occasion, a smaller charity would be a more suitable beneficiary.

"They do marvellous work and I am happy to be associated with them."