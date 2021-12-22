The children’s charity has shared the weird and wacky donations received at its stores as part of an appeal for people to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts to their local Barnardo’s shop.

If people receive a present that is unsuitable for them, and they cannot exchange it, then their stores would love to receive it as long as it is in good condition, is not faulty and is suitable for resale.

Barnardo's have around 620 stores in the UK, including one in Bridge Street, Worksop.

Barnardo’s, which has around 620 stores across the UK, are always grateful for donations – although some of them have raised a few eyebrows among staff and volunteers this year.

Shop workers at a store in Worksop reported that someone kindly left a bag of moss to help the charity raise much-needed funds for the protection of children.

Reminiscent of the song lyrics ‘all I want for Christmas is my two front teeth’, workers at a shop in Rotherham were given a pot, which contained nine human molars.

The Rotherham stores also revealed receiving a donation of suppositories and a packet of viagra.

Other honourable mentions go to a set of false teeth hiding in a handbag in Glasgow, a hamster’s cage – unfortunately also containing a dead hamster - in Warrington, and a bag of infant’s clothes containing a dried umbilical cord and belly clip.

The proceeds from the sale of good quality, unused Christmas gifts are a vital source of income for the charity’s work supporting vulnerable children across the UK.

Managing director of Barnardo’s Trading Companies, Roy Clark, said: “Most of us have received Christmas presents that may be of good quality and cost a fair bit - but are just not suitable for ourselves.

“So instead of putting them at the back of the drawer and forgetting about them – why not donate to your local Barnardo’s store?

“One hundred percent of the profits made in our stores go to improving the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children and young people.”