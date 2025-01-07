If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Worksop you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free, kids eat for £1 or two for one burgers there is something for everyone to enjoy.
So why not plan a meal for all the family.
1. The Liquorice Gardens
Grab breakfast between 8am and noon with a traditional breakfast available for £3.14, and free hot drink refills, all day, every day, other offers include Burger Meals, Afternoon deals, Steak Club and Curry Club. Photo: Google
2. Roman's Rest
Grab a steak from £8.49 all day Monday to Wednesday, enjoy two for one burgers all day Thursday, two main meals for £13.49 all day Monday to Friday, a Kids Menu with meals starting from £3.49 and buy one get one free on selected dishes, all day, every day. Photo: Facebook
3. The Ashley Hotel
Kids eat for £1 on Mondays with a paying adult, every Thursday you can treat yourself to a selected starter or dessert for £1 when you purchase any Super Special meal, and enjoy two burgers for the price of one every Friday. Photo: Submit
4. The Dukes
A choice of eight mains for under £8, noon to 5pm, Monday to Friday, two courses and a drink for under £20, available from 5pm, Monday to Saturday, add a third course for £3, kids meals from just £5.99, or get an unlimited breakfast for £10.99 and two kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased. Photo: Google