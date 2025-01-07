9 places for food that won't break the bank in and around Worksop

By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:48 GMT
If you’re feeling the pinch after the festive period or don’t feel like cooking but still want to save some money we have compiled a list of places in and around Worksop where you can eat out for a reasonable price.

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Worksop you could try.

From offers including kids eat for free, kids eat for £1 or two for one burgers there is something for everyone to enjoy.

So why not plan a meal for all the family.

Grab breakfast between 8am and noon with a traditional breakfast available for £3.14, and free hot drink refills, all day, every day, other offers include Burger Meals, Afternoon deals, Steak Club and Curry Club.

1. The Liquorice Gardens

Grab breakfast between 8am and noon with a traditional breakfast available for £3.14, and free hot drink refills, all day, every day, other offers include Burger Meals, Afternoon deals, Steak Club and Curry Club.

Grab a steak from £8.49 all day Monday to Wednesday, enjoy two for one burgers all day Thursday, two main meals for £13.49 all day Monday to Friday, a Kids Menu with meals starting from £3.49 and buy one get one free on selected dishes, all day, every day.

2. Roman's Rest

Grab a steak from £8.49 all day Monday to Wednesday, enjoy two for one burgers all day Thursday, two main meals for £13.49 all day Monday to Friday, a Kids Menu with meals starting from £3.49 and buy one get one free on selected dishes, all day, every day.

Kids eat for £1 on Mondays with a paying adult, every Thursday you can treat yourself to a selected starter or dessert for £1 when you purchase any Super Special meal, and enjoy two burgers for the price of one every Friday.

3. The Ashley Hotel

Kids eat for £1 on Mondays with a paying adult, every Thursday you can treat yourself to a selected starter or dessert for £1 when you purchase any Super Special meal, and enjoy two burgers for the price of one every Friday.

A choice of eight mains for under £8, noon to 5pm, Monday to Friday, two courses and a drink for under £20, available from 5pm, Monday to Saturday, add a third course for £3, kids meals from just £5.99, or get an unlimited breakfast for £10.99 and two kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased.

4. The Dukes

A choice of eight mains for under £8, noon to 5pm, Monday to Friday, two courses and a drink for under £20, available from 5pm, Monday to Saturday, add a third course for £3, kids meals from just £5.99, or get an unlimited breakfast for £10.99 and two kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased.

