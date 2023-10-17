News you can trust since 1895
9 places for food that won't break the bank in and around Worksop

The half term holidays are fast approaching so you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a meal out so we have compiled a list of places in and around Worksop where you can eat out for a reasonable price.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Worksop you could try.

From offers including kids eat for free, kids eat for £1 or two for one burgers there is something for everyone to enjoy.

So why not plan a meal for all the family.

Kids eat free with any purchase at the café (excluding weekends) from October 23 to November 3.

1. Tesco

Kids eat free with any purchase at the café (excluding weekends) from October 23 to November 3. Photo: Google

If you spend £4.49 at Morrisons cafe you will get a free kids meal, available all day. Grab a Kids Meal Deal in the café for just £3.49 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Meal Deal for just £4.79 includes any sandwich or toastie, any cake, and any hot or cold drink.

2. Morrisons

If you spend £4.49 at Morrisons cafe you will get a free kids meal, available all day. Grab a Kids Meal Deal in the café for just £3.49 which includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, any kids drink or adults can enjoy a Meal Deal for just £4.79 includes any sandwich or toastie, any cake, and any hot or cold drink. Photo: Submitted

Kids can enjoy a hot main meal or a lunch bag for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main from £5.20. Available from 11.30am every day.

3. Sainsbury's

Kids can enjoy a hot main meal or a lunch bag for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main from £5.20. Available from 11.30am every day. Photo: Google

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe, no adult spend required. Available all day. As well as free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and 10 per cent off for over 60's on Wednesdays.

4. Asda

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafe, no adult spend required. Available all day. As well as free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old are available with any purchase and 10 per cent off for over 60's on Wednesdays. Photo: Google

