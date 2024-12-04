81-year-old man dies after Retford lorry collision
The 81-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a lorry in North Road shortly before 9.30am today (Wednesday) and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road has been closed in both directions and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are currently working to understand what happened.
“Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family who will be supported in the days ahead by specially trained officers.”
Any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward are asked to do so by calling 101 and quoting incident 140 of 4 December 2024.