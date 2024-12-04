81-year-old man dies after Retford lorry collision

A man has died after a serious road traffic incident in Retford.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 81-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a lorry in North Road shortly before 9.30am today (Wednesday) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has died after a serious road traffic incident in Retford.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic and upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are currently working to understand what happened.

“Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family who will be supported in the days ahead by specially trained officers.”

Any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward are asked to do so by calling 101 and quoting incident 140 of 4 December 2024.