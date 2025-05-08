VE day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany, officially ending the war in Europe on May 8, 1945.

The year 2025 celebrates the day’s 80th anniversary.

Community members have commemorated the day through various events and moments of silence.

Take a look at our photo article below. Are you featured in it?

1 . Ordsall Primary School The Worksop and Retford branches of the Royal British Legion, Ordsall Primary School, singer Jayne Darling, and community guests attended Bassetlaw Council's 80th Anniversary VE Day event. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council Photo Sales

2 . Jayne Darling Jayne Darling specialises in 1940s and vintage entertainment for various special occasions. She performed at Bassetlaw Council's VE day celebrations. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council Photo Sales

3 . 80th anniversary This sweet business on Central Avenue raised a flag to commemorate the occasion. Photo: Retro Sweets Now Photo Sales

4 . Worksop Memorial Gardens On May 8 at 10am, a service was held at Worksop Memorial Gardens to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photo: Retro Sweets Now Photo Sales