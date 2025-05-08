80th anniversary: VE day 2025 across the Worksop area in pictures

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th May 2025, 17:04 BST
To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the people in and around Worksop celebrated this significant occasion in various ways.

VE day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany, officially ending the war in Europe on May 8, 1945.

The year 2025 celebrates the day’s 80th anniversary.

Community members have commemorated the day through various events and moments of silence.

Take a look at our photo article below. Are you featured in it?

The Worksop and Retford branches of the Royal British Legion, Ordsall Primary School, singer Jayne Darling, and community guests attended Bassetlaw Council's 80th Anniversary VE Day event.

1. Ordsall Primary School

The Worksop and Retford branches of the Royal British Legion, Ordsall Primary School, singer Jayne Darling, and community guests attended Bassetlaw Council's 80th Anniversary VE Day event. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council

Photo Sales
Jayne Darling specialises in 1940s and vintage entertainment for various special occasions. She performed at Bassetlaw Council's VE day celebrations.

2. Jayne Darling

Jayne Darling specialises in 1940s and vintage entertainment for various special occasions. She performed at Bassetlaw Council's VE day celebrations. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council

Photo Sales
This sweet business on Central Avenue raised a flag to commemorate the occasion.

3. 80th anniversary

This sweet business on Central Avenue raised a flag to commemorate the occasion. Photo: Retro Sweets Now

Photo Sales
On May 8 at 10am, a service was held at Worksop Memorial Gardens to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

4. Worksop Memorial Gardens

On May 8 at 10am, a service was held at Worksop Memorial Gardens to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photo: Retro Sweets Now

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopEurope
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice