8 restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. Piccolo Espresso Bar
Piccolo Espresso Bar on Bridge Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 14 Photo: Google
3. Fuggle Bunny Brew Pubs
Fuggle Bunny Brew Pubs on Park Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 21 Photo: Google
4. The Mallard
The Mallard on Carlton Road, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 8 Photo: Google Maps