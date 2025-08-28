8 restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:15 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out and you want to try somewhere new we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Piccolo Espresso Bar on Bridge Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 14

2. Piccolo Espresso Bar

Piccolo Espresso Bar on Bridge Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 14 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Fuggle Bunny Brew Pubs on Park Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 21

3. Fuggle Bunny Brew Pubs

Fuggle Bunny Brew Pubs on Park Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 21 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Mallard on Carlton Road, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 8

4. The Mallard

The Mallard on Carlton Road, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on August 8 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopRetfordFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice