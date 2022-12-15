With just 10 days to go, there is still plenty of time to take part in festive activities to make this Christmas the most special yet.
With Christmas getting closer each day, many parents will be looking for ways to entertain the children and spread the festive cheer.
Many will be pleased to know that there are plenty of Christmas events for every budget this year. Whether you’re looking for cosy events inside or an opportunity to wear your favourite winter coat – we’ve got you sorted.
Here's our round-up of things to do on the run-up to Christmas.
1. Sundown Adventureland's Christmas Spectacular
Sundown Adventureland, in Rampton, has had a winter makeover as it brings back its Christmas Spectacular event. Families can jump onboard Santa's sleigh to arrive in style at his grotto and receive a wrapped gift. Children will have the chance to meet Mrs Claus and the workshop elves, and all ticket holders will have full entry to the park and rides.
When: November 19 - December 24
Cost: Tickets are priced between £4 and £25 per person
How: Book your tickets at Sundown Adventureland's website.
Photo: Submitted
2. Harley Gallery's Christmas wreath workshop
The Harley Gallery, on the Welbeck Estate, is hosting a drop-in event for individuals, couples or families to get hands-on by creating their own quirky Christmas wreaths. Simply turn up and pay at the reception to have some fun. When: December 18, 10am to 12, and 1pm to 3pm
Cost: £7 per wreath
How: Just turn up!
Photo: Submitted
3. Creswell Crags' reindeer trail
Wrap up and help Santa to find his herd of reindeer so he can fly the sleigh. A total of seven wooden reindeer are hiding around the gorge and inside the museum. Write down the letter at each of their hiding places on an activity sheet to find a hidden word. A sweet treat will be rewarded at the end!
When: December 17 and 18, 10am - 4pm
Cost: £3
How: Just turn up!
Photo: Submitted
4. Breakfast with elves at Clumber Park
Families and friends can enjoy being served a traditional English breakfast by Clumber Park's very own elves to get the Christmas magic flowing. Children will be further entertained by colouring and crafts. Plus there are over 3,800 acres of park and woodland to stroll around after.
When: Selected times on December 17, 18, 22, 23
Cost: Adults £9.75, children £4.50, under 3's free
How: Call 01909 511034 to book
Photo: Rachel Atkins