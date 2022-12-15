3. Creswell Crags' reindeer trail

Wrap up and help Santa to find his herd of reindeer so he can fly the sleigh. A total of seven wooden reindeer are hiding around the gorge and inside the museum. Write down the letter at each of their hiding places on an activity sheet to find a hidden word. A sweet treat will be rewarded at the end! When: December 17 and 18, 10am - 4pm Cost: £3 How: Just turn up!

