7 lovely Dogs Trust dogs looking for a new forever home

Dogs Trust Loughborough – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity – has various breeds available for adoption, although since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
Be sure to check availability by visiting dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/loughborough
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Oscar
Meet Oscar the Halden Hound Cross. This pooch is on the hunt for patient adopters who have the time to help him settle back into a home environment. This gorgeous boy is so much fun to be around, he loves to explore, following his nose on his walks, and is a social butterfly, keen to make friends with whoever he can. Oscar would like to live in an adult home, where he is the only pet, mostly so he can soak up all of the attention himself. dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/halden-hound/1269185 Photo: Submitted
2. Elton
Elton is a gorgeous Yorkshire Terrier Cross, who loves playing with his toys and going on nice walks. This little chap is full of energy and needs lots of mental stimulation, as well as physical Elton is looking for a quiet forever home, where he can settle in at his own pace. He would be happy to live with older teenagers, who are happy to play with this pooch, and give him space to relax when he needs it. dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-yorkshire/3601235 Photo: Submitted
3. Dotty
If you love giant fluffy dogs, then look no further than Dotty the St Bernard, who is a beautiful girl hoping to find a quiet home where she can spend the day snoozing in peace and going for leisurely walks in the countryside. Dotty can be wary of loud noises and younger children, so it looking for a home with older children where she can settle in at his own pace and have the space to have some alone time when needed. dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/st-bernard/3600715 Photo: Submitted
4. Bohdi
Meet Bodhi, the gorgeous Greyhound, who is looking for patient, fun-loving adopters who will take him on their family adventures. Bodhi is happy to live with teenagers, but would like to be the only pet in the home, so he can have all of the attention. This friendly boy has a happy-go-lucky nature, enjoying exploring on walks before settling down for a long old snooze. This boy also loves a fuss, and loves to go for walks with his canine friends. dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/greyhound/3588710 Photo: Submitted